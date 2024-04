There were 41 cases involving uninsured drivers in Kerry in 2023.

The Motor Insurers' Bureau of Ireland's figures show the number of claims from these accidents increased 37 percent on 2022's 30 cases .

Nationally, claims involving uninsured drivers rose by 11 per cent in 2023.

Nine counties recorded a drop in the number of claims

MIBI Chief Executive, David Fitzgerald says most claims are in cities but other counties saw the biggest rise in claims: