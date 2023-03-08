Advertisement
Kerry campaigner says car insurance is still too expensive

Mar 8, 2023 13:03 By radiokerrynews
Kerry campaigner says car insurance is still too expensive
Photo: Pixabay
A Killorglin driving advocate says it’s still very expensive to get car insurance in Ireland.

Kian Griffin of Ireland Underground, who campaigns for young drivers, was speaking after figures from the Motor Insurers' Bureau of Ireland showed almost 188,000 motorists drove without insurance last year, an increase of 13,600 in a year.

Research by the bureau showed lapsed cover and unaffordability were the main reasons for people driving uninsured.

A recent survey by Peopl Insurance also found one in four people in Munster know someone who's driven without insurance.

Kian Griffin of Ireland Underground says more needs to be done to deter uninsured drivers getting behind the wheel.

