Seedings confirmed for Sam Maguire Cup

Seedings are now confirmed for the group stage draws in the Sam Maguire Cup.

The Provincial champions will each be a first seed, with the Runners-Up second seeds.

That's Kerry or Clare; Galway or Mayo; Armagh or Donegal and Dublin or Louth.

Advertisement

3rd seeds are Derry, Monaghan, Roscommon and Tyrone.

4th seeds: Cavan, Cork, Meath and Westmeath.

Teams who are due to meet in a Provincial Final cannot be in the same group but teams who played each other earlier in the Championship can be drawn together.

Advertisement

The Group Stage Draws will take place at 3 o'clock tomorrow.

Round 1 for Kerry would be over the weekend of May 18th and 19th, Round 2 on June 1st or 2nd and Round 3 is fixed for June 15th and 16th.