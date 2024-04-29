Advertisement
Seedings confirmed for Sam Maguire Cup

Apr 29, 2024 08:09 By radiokerrysport
Seedings confirmed for Sam Maguire Cup
Seedings are now confirmed for the group stage draws in the Sam Maguire Cup.

The Provincial champions will each be a first seed, with the Runners-Up second seeds.

That's Kerry or Clare; Galway or Mayo; Armagh or Donegal and Dublin or Louth.

3rd seeds are Derry, Monaghan, Roscommon and Tyrone.

4th seeds: Cavan, Cork, Meath and Westmeath.

Teams who are due to meet in a Provincial Final cannot be in the same group but teams who played each other earlier in the Championship can be drawn together.

The Group Stage Draws will take place at 3 o'clock tomorrow.

Round 1 for Kerry would be over the weekend of May 18th and 19th, Round 2 on June 1st or 2nd and Round 3 is fixed for June 15th and 16th.

