Seedings confirmed for Sam Maguire Cup

Seedings are now confirmed for the group stage draws in the Sam Maguire Cup.
The Provincial champions will each be a first seed, with the Runners-Up second seeds.
That's Kerry or Clare; Galway or Mayo; Armagh or Donegal and Dublin or Louth.
3rd seeds are Derry, Monaghan, Roscommon and Tyrone.
4th seeds: Cavan, Cork, Meath and Westmeath.
Teams who are due to meet in a Provincial Final cannot be in the same group but teams who played each other earlier in the Championship can be drawn together.
The Group Stage Draws will take place at 3 o'clock tomorrow.
Round 1 for Kerry would be over the weekend of May 18th and 19th, Round 2 on June 1st or 2nd and Round 3 is fixed for June 15th and 16th.