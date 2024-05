The Rás Tailteann 2024 gets underway on May 22nd.

Stage 1 will run from Tullamore to Kilmallock for 147.6KMs.

Stage 2 then comes from Kanturk into Sneem on May 23rd for 187.3KMs.

Stage 3 on May 24th will go from Kenmare to Cahir for 155KMs

Stage 4 from May 25th will be the Horse and Jockey to Kildare for 139KMs

And the final Stage 5 will be from Maynooth - Beactive for 155.7KMs on May 26th.