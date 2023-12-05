Advertisement
Kerry Sinn Féin confirm first six candidates to run in next local elections

Dec 5, 2023 13:12 By radiokerrynews
Kerry Sinn Féin confirm first six candidates to run in next local elections
Sinn Féin Kerry has confirmed its first six candidates for next year’s local elections.

The party held a convention in the CYMS in Killorglin last evening.

Sinn Féin will run representatives in all local electoral areas in the county.

At a convention in Killorglin last night, the party selected its candidates for four electoral areas.

In Kenmare, former councillor Damian Quigg, from Killorglin will contest for a seat; as will Cahersiveen native Stephanie O’Shea.

Robert Brosnan, who stood for local election in 2019, will run again in the Corca Dhuibhne LEA.

Deirdre Bell, who’s from Knocknagoshel, will run for the party in Castleisland.

Two candidates have been selected to run in Killarney, Caroline Kenneally and Damien Switzer.

The party will hold its Listowel convention on Thursday night in the Listowel Arms.

Sitting Cllr Tom Barry is nominated, while Colm Beasley will go before convention having won a contest at cumann level in Ballybunion; Meanwhile, a convention which was due to be held in Ballybunion this week has been pushed back a fortnight.

The party intend running one more candidate in the Listowel area.

In Tralee, the party will have their convention on Thursday 14th of December and its understood the party are going for a 4 candidate strategy with sitting Cllrs Deirdre Ferris and Cathal Foley nominated at present.

Further conventions will be taking place in January for additional candidates in selected local electoral areas.

