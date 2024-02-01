Parents urged to pay attention to their teenagers finances given rise of money-muling prosecutions in Kerry

A financial crime expert says parents need to pay attention to their teenagers finances.

Jackie Murphy, who’s from Fenit and is a lecturer in financial crime, was reacting to the increase in prosecutions among young people for money muling.

Money mules allow their bank accounts to be used by criminal gangs to wash their money, which is an offence under the Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing Act 2010.

Gardaí say 32 prosecutions have arisen in Kerry from Operation Mullet, which uncovered the laundering of over €1 million in the county.

Ms Murphy says it’s important for parents to have conversations with their children about money-muling – which has livelong consequences for people involved.