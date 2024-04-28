Sunday local soccer fixtures & results

Dominos Pizza Men’s U17 Cup Final
0 St.Brendans Park v Killarney Athletic 4
Jake Nash scored 2, Luke Doolan and Brian O’Shea 1 each
Greyhound Bar Cup Quarter Final
6-30 Listowel Celtic v Killarney Celtic
Venue Pat Kennedy Park
Henneberys Sports Reserve Cup
Quarter Final
Iveragh A 2 Park A 3
Park scorers: Donagh O’Brien 2 & Kian Clancy 1
Charleville Cheese Division Four
7oc Elton Wanderers v Iveragh B
Venue Mounthawk Park
U12 Boy’s John Murphy Cup Final
Killarney Celtic 5-0 Park FC
U12 Boy’s John Murphy Shield Final
Milltown FC 2-2 LB Rovers
Milltown Won 4-3 On Penos
U12 Boy’s Division 1
Fenit 3-2 Park FC (Fenit Crowned Champions)
U14 Tom Hayès Boy’s Shield Final
MEK A 3-1 Killarney Athletic B
U16 Boy’s Division 1
Park 5-4 Killarney Celtic
Today:
Jimmy Falvey Memorial Youth Cup Final
4-30 St.Brendans Park FC v Listowel Celtic
Venue Mounthawk Park
Greyhound Bar Cup Quarter Final
2oc Mastergeeha FC v Killarney Athletic
R.Mathews
Venue Kilbrean Park
Henneberys Sports Reserve Cup Quarter Final
1-30 Ballyheigue FC v Killarney Athletic B
M.Dineen
Venue Ardfert Community Astro
Charleville Cheese Premier A
11am Tralee Dynamos v Castleisland A Now Monday 29th April 7-15
Venue Cahermoneen
2oc Killorglin A v Classic A
Venue Dragons Den
Charleville Cheese Division One
11-45 Windmill Utd v Castlemaine
R.Mathews
Venue Mounthawk Park
11-45 Tralee Dynamos B v Fenit Samphires
Venue Mounthawk Park
11-30 Mainebank A v Strand Road FC
Venue Dragons Den
Charleville Cheese Division Two
4-30 Lenamore A v Ardfert A
Venue Lenamore
4-30 Ferry Rangers v Killorglin B
Venue Ferry Park
NEW FIXTURE
2oc Classic B v Ballymac Celtic
Venue Mounthawk Park
Charleville Cheese Division Three
2oc Emerald Eagles v Killarney Athletic C
Venue Mounthawk Park
Charleville Cheese Division Four
2oc Tralee Bay Wanderers v Castlegregory Celtic B NOTE Time Change now 4-30
Venue Mounthawk Park
4-30 Mastergeeha B v Ardfert B
Venue Kilbrean Park
U12 Girl’s Premier South
Ballyhar v Killarney Celtic 12PM
U16 Boy’s Tucker Kelly Cup S/Finals
MEK A v Listowel Celtic A 12pm brian Spillane
U13 NERL v KERRY BOYS 1.30pm
U14 Kerry Boys v Waterford / West Cork (Killarney Celtic) 12.30pm