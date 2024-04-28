Advertisement
Sport

Sunday local soccer fixtures & results

Apr 28, 2024 09:47 By radiokerrysport
Sunday local soccer fixtures & results
Share this article

Dominos Pizza Men’s U17 Cup Final
0 St.Brendans Park v Killarney Athletic 4
Jake Nash scored 2, Luke Doolan and Brian O’Shea 1 each

Greyhound Bar Cup Quarter Final

6-30 Listowel Celtic v Killarney Celtic
Venue Pat Kennedy Park

Advertisement

Henneberys Sports Reserve Cup
Quarter Final
Iveragh A 2 Park A 3
Park scorers: Donagh O’Brien 2 & Kian Clancy 1

Charleville Cheese Division Four

7oc Elton Wanderers v Iveragh B
Venue Mounthawk Park

Advertisement

U12 Boy’s John Murphy Cup Final
Killarney Celtic 5-0 Park FC

U12 Boy’s John Murphy Shield Final
Milltown FC 2-2 LB Rovers
Milltown Won 4-3 On Penos

U12 Boy’s Division 1
Fenit 3-2 Park FC (Fenit Crowned Champions)

Advertisement

U14 Tom Hayès Boy’s Shield Final
MEK A 3-1 Killarney Athletic B

U16 Boy’s Division 1
TOP
Park 5-4 Killarney Celtic

Today:

Advertisement

Jimmy Falvey Memorial Youth Cup Final

4-30 St.Brendans Park FC v Listowel Celtic
Venue Mounthawk Park

Greyhound Bar Cup Quarter Final

Advertisement

2oc Mastergeeha FC v Killarney Athletic
R.Mathews
Venue Kilbrean Park

Henneberys Sports Reserve Cup Quarter Final

1-30 Ballyheigue FC v Killarney Athletic B
M.Dineen
Venue Ardfert Community Astro

Charleville Cheese Premier A
11am Tralee Dynamos v Castleisland A Now Monday 29th April 7-15
Venue Cahermoneen

2oc Killorglin A v Classic A
Venue Dragons Den

Charleville Cheese Division One

11-45 Windmill Utd v Castlemaine
R.Mathews
Venue Mounthawk Park

11-45 Tralee Dynamos B v Fenit Samphires
Venue Mounthawk Park

11-30 Mainebank A v Strand Road FC
Venue Dragons Den

Charleville Cheese Division Two

4-30 Lenamore A v Ardfert A
Venue Lenamore

4-30 Ferry Rangers v Killorglin B
Venue Ferry Park

NEW FIXTURE
2oc Classic B v Ballymac Celtic
Venue Mounthawk Park

Charleville Cheese Division Three

2oc Emerald Eagles v Killarney Athletic C
Venue Mounthawk Park

Charleville Cheese Division Four
2oc Tralee Bay Wanderers v Castlegregory Celtic B NOTE Time Change now 4-30
Venue Mounthawk Park

4-30 Mastergeeha B v Ardfert B
Venue Kilbrean Park

U12 Girl’s Premier South
Ballyhar v Killarney Celtic 12PM

U16 Boy’s Tucker Kelly Cup S/Finals
MEK A v Listowel Celtic A 12pm brian Spillane

U13 NERL v KERRY BOYS 1.30pm

U14 Kerry Boys v Waterford / West Cork (Killarney Celtic) 12.30pm

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Kerry team named for Munster final today
Advertisement
Sunday local GAA fixtures & results
Kerry FC academy sides play today
Advertisement

Recommended

Kerry team named for Munster final today
Kerry FC academy sides play today
Kerry win at Cork Harlequins
Sunday local GAA fixtures & results
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus