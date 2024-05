Richie Murphy has signed a two-year contract to become Ulster head coach on a permanent basis.

The former Irish Under-20s boss has been in interim charge of the province since the end of the Six Nations.

He replaces Dan McFarland who left the province in February after five and a half years at the helm.

Murphy has overseen four wins and three losses in all competitions with Ulster sixth in the URC table and only the top eight advancing to the play-offs.