78% rise in drug driving incidents in Kerry over last 3 years

There’s been a 78% rise in drug driving incidents in Kerry over the past 3 years.

That’s according to figures released at the recent Joint Policing Committee Meeting.

The figures presented at the Kerry Joint Policing Committee meeting, show that over one third of all driving under the influence incidents in the county, relate to drug driving.

50 arrests in relation to drug driving have been recorded in the county so far this year.

This is a jump of 66% on the same period last year, when 30 were recorded.

28 arrests were recorded in Kerry over the same period in 2022.

This represents an increase of 78% so far this year, when compared with the first four months of 2022.

Inspector Hugh Twomey of the Drug Unit Kerry, says Gardaí are actively targeting drug drivers along with roadside testing (RPU)