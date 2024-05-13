Advertisement
News

78% rise in drug driving incidents in Kerry over last 3 years

May 13, 2024 13:18 By radiokerrynews
78% rise in drug driving incidents in Kerry over last 3 years
Share this article

There’s been a 78% rise in drug driving incidents in Kerry over the past 3 years.

That’s according to figures released at the recent Joint Policing Committee Meeting.

The figures presented at the Kerry Joint Policing Committee meeting, show that over one third of all driving under the influence incidents in the county, relate to drug driving.

Advertisement

50 arrests in relation to drug driving have been recorded in the county so far this year.

This is a jump of 66% on the same period last year, when 30 were recorded.

28 arrests were recorded in Kerry over the same period in 2022.

Advertisement

This represents an increase of 78% so far this year, when compared with the first four months of 2022.

Inspector Hugh Twomey of the Drug Unit Kerry, says Gardaí are actively targeting drug drivers along with roadside testing (RPU)

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Over €7 million in funding announced for rural regeneration projects in Kerry
Advertisement
Publicans across Kerry say they fear for future of the family run pub
Ireland South MEP calls for derelict housing SWAT teams to be set up by local authorities
Advertisement

Recommended

Murphy signs two-year contract to become Ulster head coach
Striker Miedema to leave Arsenal at end of season
Over €7 million in funding announced for rural regeneration projects in Kerry
Ireland South MEP calls for derelict housing SWAT teams to be set up by local authorities
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus