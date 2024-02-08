Advertisement
Gardaí and Kerry Credit Unions launch campaign to combat money muling

Feb 8, 2024 17:47 By radiokerrynews
Gardaí and Kerry Credit Unions have launched a campaign to combat money muling in the county

Money muling is a form of money laundering where criminals use other people’s accounts to transfer illegal funds across borders.

More than 30 people in Kerry have been prosecuted under the Money Laundering and Terrorism Act 2021 in recent times.

The campaign to combat money muling aims to raise awareness including how to avoid falling victim to such schemes.

Members of An Garda Siochána and Kerry Credit Union will visit schools as part of the campaign.

Sgt Michael Quirke, crime prevention officer for the Kerry division, says there are many ways of being ensnared.

Money muling is a serious offence which carries an imprisonment of 14 years and/or a €5000 fine.

Sgt. Quirke says criminals are targeting those between the ages of 16 and 20 adding it’s important for parents to have conversations with their children about money-muling.

He says no matter the age, everyone is responsible for their own account.

Gardaí advise you to contact your financial institution immediately if you think your account has been compromised.

