Almost 1,000 people awaiting social housing in the Castleisland-Corca Dhuibhne MD

Just under 1,000 people are awaiting social housing in the Castleisland-Corca Dhuibhne MD.
That’s according to figures provided at the recent Municipal District meeting.
That figure includes transfers from other MDs which have listed Castleisland-Corca Dhuibhne as one of their three areas of choice.
Of this number, 536 people are awaiting one bed units; over 250 (253) are on the list for 2 bed homes; 171 applicants are awaiting 3 bed units; 31 people are on the list for 4 bed houses; while 4 applicants are awaiting 5 bed homes.
There are currently 24 vacant units in the Municipal district; of these 11 are under repair and unallocated; 9 dwellings are awaiting repairs; 2 are under repair and allocated; while 2 houses are repaired and awaiting occupation.
Since 1st January 2024, 102 requests for repairs have been received by the MD office.
There are 868 tenancies in total within the Castleisland-Corca Dhuibhne MD, that includes 610 in Local Authority housing, 141 in HAP tenancies, 69 under the Rental Accommodation Scheme and 48 tenancies under leasing in the area.