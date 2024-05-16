Kerry County Council is currently reviewing a sponsorship proposal from the Rose of Tralee, which is effectively requesting a partnership in delivering the festival going forward.

The proposal comes off the back of correspondence over the last eight months between Festival CEO Anthony O’Gara, and the Chief Executive of Kerry County Council, Moira Murrell.

It also comes as the council confirmed it did not pay any money to the Rose of Tralee Festival company last year, and it currently has not allocated any money to the company this year.

The Rose of Tralee did not reply to queries from Radio Kerry.

In May of last year, Mr O’Gara wrote to Ms Murrell outlining that he wanted to simplify and deepen the festival’s relationship with the council, and proposed that the company would commit to bring the international festival to the town for an agreed fee, on three-year contracts.

After last year’s festival, there had been speculation a meeting would take place involving stakeholders of the festival and elected representatives in the autumn, to look at festival ownership, financial stability, and a venue for events.

Correspondence between Anthony O’Gara and Council CEO Moira Murrell, released to Radio Kerry under FOI, shows Mr O’Gara made contact in late October to propose a sponsorship agreement, initially for 2024 and then with a three-year arrangement to follow.

Ms Murrell replied outlining in advance of a meeting between them, a close-out meeting to evaluate the 2023 festival would occur, and she asked Mr O’Gara to submit his specific proposals to her.

In February of this year, Mr O’Gara wrote his focus is to continue to protect the long-term viability of the festival for Tralee in partnership with the council and business community.

He added an open discussion on the festival’s operational structure and financials would be helpful initially, and committed to preparing a financial summary for discussion.

He said this might bring clarity to discussions on their effective partnership.

Tralee Municipal District manager, Niamh O’Sullivan, also Director of Services for Economic and Community Development, replied asking Mr O’Gara to provide a full proposal, including financial summary.

Kerry County Council has confirmed it has received a proposal from the Rose of Tralee Festival, which is, as of this week, still currently being reviewed.

It says it would not be appropriate to comment further on that proposal.