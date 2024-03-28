Kerry County Council working with approved housing bodies to provide community homes around Kerry

A councillor has made calls for Kerry County Council to provide assisted living for children and adults in Kenmare.

Fine Gael councillor Patrick O’Connor-Scarteen asked the council, at a recent municipal district meeting, if the site of the former convent in the town could be used for assisted living.

Cllr O’Connor-Scarteen claims concerned parents of children and adults with special needs have reached out to him about the lack of assisted living in Kenmare.

He asked the council to continue looking for a property as there are families willing to raise funds and other state supports.

The council says social housing developments in Kenmare have been hindered by infrastructural capacity, an issue which is currently being addressed.

The council says its Housing Capital Programme includes accommodation for persons with disabilities or additional needs.

It’s working with approved housing bodies to provide community homes around Kerry.