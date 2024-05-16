Advertisement
Five Kerry exhibitors taking part in Bord Bia Bloom 2024

May 16, 2024 13:22 By radiokerrynews
Five Kerry exhibitors taking part in Bord Bia Bloom 2024
Five Kerry exhibitors are in the line-up for this year’s Bord Bia Bloom 2024.

The festival of flowers, food and fun returns to the Phoenix Park, Dublin on the June bank holiday weekend.

Taking part this year are Kells Bay House and Gardens, Dingle Distillery, O'Connell Heritage from Killarney, Skellig Distillers Limited and Valentia Island Vermouth.

Now in its 18th year, the festival expects to welcome more than 100,000 visitors over five action-packed days for another experience that is rooted in sustainable living.

