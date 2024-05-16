Advertisement
Man pleads guilty to possession of cocaine for sale or supply in North Kerry

May 16, 2024 13:21 By radiokerrynews
A 36-year-old man has pleaded guilty to possession of a significant amount of cocaine for sale or supply in North Kerry.

Nerijus Turauskas of 57, The Forts, Dooradoyle, pleaded guilty to one count of possession of the drug for sale or supply, with the drug’s worth exceeding €13,000.

Gardaí alleged in the District Court that on November 21st last, at Gortacrissane, Listowel, Mr Turauskas had cocaine worth almost €88,000 in his possession.

He pleaded guilty to the single count before Judge Sinead Behan, and his barrister Anthony Sammon, instructed by solicitor Pádraig O’Connell, applied for a report from the governor of the prison in which Mr Turauskas is in custody.

He was remanded in continuing custody, to be sentenced on 1st July.

