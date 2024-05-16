Advertisement
Kerry County Council responds to research finding Kerry road repairs are more expensive than Mayo

May 16, 2024 13:21 By radiokerrynews
Kerry County Council has responded to an analysis which suggests it costs more to repair roads in Kerry under the Local Improvement Scheme in comparison to Mayo.

The analysis, carried out by Fine Gael local election candidate Tommy Griffin, found that the average cost per road under the Local Improvement Scheme in Kerry is around €67,000.

In contrast, his research found that the average cost to fix a road under the same scheme in Mayo is almost €18,000.

Kerry County Council says it's not a fair or reasonable comparison.

Tommy Griffin compared Kerry and Mayo County Councils' output under the Local Improvement Scheme over the past four years.

Mayo County Council spent €4.3 million upgrading 242 roads during that time.

In comparison, €4.9 million was spent to complete 73 roads in Kerry.

Kerry County Council says every road is a different length, and therefore it's not reasonable to draw conclusions from comparing the number of roads repaired with the funding allocated to each local authority.

The council says analysing the square meterage cost would be a more accurate comparison.

Kerry County Council adds that it submits all details of its Local Improvement Scheme to the department, and issues have never been raised in that regard.

