5 changes for Munster ahead of Edinburgh clash

The Munster team has been named for Friday night’s URC Round 17 clash against Edinburgh at the Hive Stadium.

There are five personnel changes and two positional switches to the side that beat Connacht last week.

Mike Haley and Antoine Frisch come into the backline as Oli Jager, Fineen Wycherley and Gavin Coombes start in the pack.

Advertisement

Alex Nankivell moves to inside centre and Jack O’Donoghue shifts from no.8 to blindside flanker.

It will be a very special occasion for O’Donoghue as he makes his 200th appearance for Munster, becoming the 14th player to achieve the feat.

Having turned 30 in February, O’Donoghue becomes the youngest-ever player to reach the landmark.

Haley starts at full-back with in-form wingers Calvin Nash and Shane Daly keeping their places.

Advertisement

The half-back partnership of Craig Casey and Jack Crowley is unchanged as Nankivell and Frisch renew their centre partnership.

Jeremy Loughman, Niall Scannell and Oli Jager pack down in the front row as Jager makes his first start since February after recently recovering from a knee injury.

Fineen Wycherley and captain Tadhg Beirne start together in the engine room with O’Donoghue, Alex Kendellen and Gavin Coombes completing the starting XV.

Advertisement

Kendellen, Coombes and replacement Tom Ahern have featured in all 21 fixtures so far this season in the URC and Champions Cup.

Eoghan Clarke, Academy loosehead Mark Donnelly and John Ryan provide the front row back-up.

RG Snyman, Ahern and Academy back-row Brian Gleeson complete the forward cover. Gleeson is in line for his 10th appearance of the campaign which will be his first since January's Champions Cup clash against Northampton Saints in Thomond Park.

Advertisement

Conor Murray and Rory Scannell are the backline replacements.

On the injury front, Joey Carbery and Peter O'Mahony were unavailable for selection due to knocks.

Munster: Mike Haley; Calvin Nash, Antoine Frisch, Alex Nankivell, Shane Daly; Jack Crowley, Craig Casey; Jeremy Loughman, Niall Scannell, Oli Jager; Fineen Wycherley, Tadhg Beirne (C); Jack O’Donoghue, Alex Kendellen, Gavin Coombes.

Advertisement

Replacements: Eoghan Clarke, Mark Donnelly, John Ryan, RG Snyman, Tom Ahern, Conor Murray, Rory Scannell, Brian Gleeson.