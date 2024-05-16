Advertisement
News

Fórsa rep says employers providing accommodation for staff not the answer to housing shortage

May 16, 2024 13:22 By radiokerrynews
16.5.2024 - Repro Free Fórsa trade union Kevin Callinan General Secretary. Forsa Conference NEC Killarney Co Kerry. Photo By : Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD ALL IMAGES ARE COVERED BY COPYRIGHT ©
A spokesperson for Ireland’s largest public sector union, Fórsa, says employers providing accommodation for staff is not be the solution to the housing shortage.

Fórsa represents over 85,000 workers in the public sector, state agencies, and some private sector companies.

The trade union is currently holding its bi-annual conference in Killarney, with over 700 delegates present.

Niall Shanahan is media relations director with Fórsa.

He says an employer also becoming their employees’ landlord is not the answer to housing shortages for workers.

