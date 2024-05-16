A spokesperson for Ireland’s largest public sector union, Fórsa, says employers providing accommodation for staff is not be the solution to the housing shortage.

Fórsa represents over 85,000 workers in the public sector, state agencies, and some private sector companies.

The trade union is currently holding its bi-annual conference in Killarney, with over 700 delegates present.

Niall Shanahan is media relations director with Fórsa.

He says an employer also becoming their employees’ landlord is not the answer to housing shortages for workers.