Fórsa trade union to discuss threat of AI at its conference in Killarney

The country's largest public sector union will discuss the threat of AI at its biennial conference in Kerry this week.

Delegates are gathering at the Gleneagle INEC Arena in Killarney for the next three days to debate motions on the National Living Wage, the housing crisis and the new public sector pay agreement.

Fórsa represents over 85,000 workers in the public sector, state agencies, and some private companies like Ryanair and Vodafone.

Its Media Relations Director Niall Shanahan says artificial intelligence will have a major role to play in how the public sector is run: