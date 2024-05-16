20 companies taking part in NDRC Pre-Accelerator Showcase in RDI Hub

20 companies will take part in the NDRC Pre-Accelerator Showcase in the RDI Hub in Killorglin tomorrow.

The NDRC Pre-Accelerator helps start-ups connect with mentors, learn new skills and gain a deeper understanding of their customers.

80 start-ups from all over Ireland applied to take part in this programme and only 20 places were available; those selected include sustainability, edtech, tourism tech, and cyber tech companies.

Those who took part will pitch to a live audience as part of the showcase tomorrow.

This Pre-Accelerator programme is operated by NDRC which supports and invests in the highest potential tech founders across Ireland. The RDI hub is one of the regional partners, along with Republic of Work in Cork, Portershed in Galway and Dogpatch Labs in Dublin.

The event takes place from 12pm - 2.30pm fand you can register for the event here: https://lu.ma/ndrc-spring-showcase