Ano Manna was disqualified after winning at Killarney this afternoon.

It emerged the wrong horse ran in the Tote.ie handicap at 3.05. Ano Manna was subsequently declared a non runner.

The race went to initial runner-up Bang Po.

Advertisement

Killarney winners

1.55 Naval Force 13/2

2.30 Simpsons Paradox 10/3

3.05 Bang Po 10/1

3.35 Gambe Veloci 7/2

4.10 Rubydooby 5/2jf

4.45

5.20