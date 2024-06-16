Advertisement
News

Death announced of Nóra Relihan

Jun 16, 2024 11:43 By radiokerrynews
A Listowel woman known for her contribution to arts in the community has passed away.

 

Nóra Relihan was an actor with Listowel Players, a director, entertainer, broadcaster, nurse, social worker and writer.

She was co-founder of the Listowel Players in 1959, Writers Week in 1971 and St John’s Theatre and Arts Centre in 1987.

 

Mrs Relihan was a contributor to Radio Kerry when she presented Hospital Requests.

 

A ceremony to celebrate her life will be held in St. John’s Theatre and Arts Centre, The Square Listowel tomorrow morning at 11am.

