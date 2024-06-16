Advertisement
Sport

Sunday local GAA fixtures & results

Jun 16, 2024 10:05 By radiokerrysport
Sunday local GAA fixtures & results
Photo by David Corkey/Radio Kerry Sport
Share this article

Credit Union Credit Union SFL Division 1
TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS
Dr. Crokes 10 10 0 0 202 88 114 20
Laune Rangers 10 8 1 1 172 136 36 17
Rathmore 10 8 0 2 149 120 29 16
Glenflesk 10 4 2 4 181 169 12 10
Kilcummin 10 4 2 4 125 135 -10 10
Ballymacelligott 10 3 3 4 151 156 -5 9
Spa 10 4 1 5 142 142 0 9
Killarney Legion 10 3 2 5 132 131 1 8
Dingle 10 3 1 6 103 160 -57 7
Kerins O`Rahilly's 10 3 0 7 127 152 -25 6
An Ghaeltacht 10 2 1 7 131 175 -44 5
Milltown/Castlemaine 10 1 1 8 104 155 -51 3

Credit Union Credit Union SFL Division 2
TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS
Beaufort 10 7 2 1 184 125 59 16
Austin Stacks 9 7 1 1 120 81 39 15
Glenbeigh-Glencar 10 6 2 2 152 128 24 14
Fossa 10 5 2 3 165 159 6 12
Kenmare Shamrocks 10 6 0 4 142 141 1 12
Gneeveguilla 10 5 2 3 120 131 -11 12
Listowel Emmets 10 3 4 3 167 137 30 10
Templenoe 9 2 4 3 124 132 -8 8
Ardfert Football Club 10 2 3 5 148 185 -37 7
Desmonds 10 2 1 7 129 149 -20 5
John Mitchels 10 1 2 7 112 148 -36 4
Na Gaeil 10 0 3 7 115 162 -47 3

Credit Union Credit Union SFL Division 3
TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS
Firies 11 8 2 1 175 141 34 18
Churchill 10 5 2 3 137 122 15 12
Keel 10 5 1 4 140 113 27 11
Tarbert 10 5 1 4 158 137 21 11
Cordal 10 5 1 4 138 142 -4 11
Ballydonoghue 10 4 3 3 138 143 -5 11
Reenard 10 5 1 4 130 136 -6 11
Listry 11 3 4 4 123 130 -7 10
Currow 10 3 2 5 158 185 -27 8
Annascaul 10 3 1 6 138 155 -17 7
St Mary's 10 2 3 5 128 131 -3 7
Knocknagoshel 10 2 1 7 122 150 -28 5

Advertisement

Kerry GAA Developmental League Division 2
TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS
Castlegregory GAA Club (B Team) 3 3 0 0 35 28 7 6
Churchill (B Team) 3 2 0 1 50 22 28 4
Listowel Emmets (B Team) 2 2 0 0 18 8 10 4
Annascaul (B Team) 3 0 0 3 0 0 0 0
Dingle (B Team) 1 0 0 1 15 16 -1 0
St Pats Blennerville (B Team) 2 0 0 2 11 55 -44 0

Kerry GAA Developmental League Division 4
TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS
Ballydonoghue 3 3 0 0 62 37 25 6
Tarbert 3 2 0 1 62 42 20 4
Cordal 3 2 0 1 60 46 14 4
Moyvane 2 1 0 1 33 21 12 2
Clounmacon 2 0 0 2 26 45 -19 0
Duagh 3 0 0 3 24 76 -52 0

Credit Union Credit Union SFL Division 1, Venue: Dingle, (Round 9), Dingle 2-8 Milltown/Castlemaine 0-6
Credit Union Credit Union SFL Division 2, Venue: Killeen (Na Gaeil), (Round 5), Na Gaeil 1-11 Gneeveguilla 1-11
Credit Union Credit Union SFL Division 3, Venue: Renard, (Round 8), Reenard 2-10 Currow 2-10
Credit Union Credit Union SFL Division 3, Venue: Farranfore (Firies), (Round 11), Firies 1-16 Listry 1-16
Kerry GAA Developmental League Division 2, Venue: Castlegregory, (Round 4), Castlegregory GAA Club W/O Annascaul -
Kerry GAA Developmental League Division 4, Venue: Ballydonoghue, (Round 4), Ballydonoghue 3-13 Tarbert 2-9
Kerry GAA Developmental League Division 4, Venue: Duagh, (Round 4), Cordal 3-13 Duagh 0-8

Advertisement

Today

Ladies Football

U14 Semi Finals

Advertisement

Division 4

Fossa -v- Beale - 7.45

Division 1

Advertisement

MKL Gaels -v- Corca Dhuibhne - Listry 12 noon

Division 7

ISG B -v- Abbeydorney B - Dromore 6.30

Advertisement

U14 County League Division 6 – Round 7

Ballyduff -v- Currow - 4

Miltown/Castlemaine -v- Daingean Ui Chuis - Miltown 4

Glenflesk -v- St Pats - 5

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Wins for Ballyduff and Ballyheigue
Advertisement
Kerry footballers face Louth this afternoon
Cork and Wexford progress
Advertisement

Recommended

Death announced of Nóra Relihan
No winner of last night's lotto jackpot worth over €5.2 million
Wins for Ballyduff and Ballyheigue
Kerry footballers face Louth this afternoon
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus