Sunday local GAA fixtures & results

Credit Union Credit Union SFL Division 1
TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS
Dr. Crokes 10 10 0 0 202 88 114 20
Laune Rangers 10 8 1 1 172 136 36 17
Rathmore 10 8 0 2 149 120 29 16
Glenflesk 10 4 2 4 181 169 12 10
Kilcummin 10 4 2 4 125 135 -10 10
Ballymacelligott 10 3 3 4 151 156 -5 9
Spa 10 4 1 5 142 142 0 9
Killarney Legion 10 3 2 5 132 131 1 8
Dingle 10 3 1 6 103 160 -57 7
Kerins O`Rahilly's 10 3 0 7 127 152 -25 6
An Ghaeltacht 10 2 1 7 131 175 -44 5
Milltown/Castlemaine 10 1 1 8 104 155 -51 3
Credit Union Credit Union SFL Division 2
TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS
Beaufort 10 7 2 1 184 125 59 16
Austin Stacks 9 7 1 1 120 81 39 15
Glenbeigh-Glencar 10 6 2 2 152 128 24 14
Fossa 10 5 2 3 165 159 6 12
Kenmare Shamrocks 10 6 0 4 142 141 1 12
Gneeveguilla 10 5 2 3 120 131 -11 12
Listowel Emmets 10 3 4 3 167 137 30 10
Templenoe 9 2 4 3 124 132 -8 8
Ardfert Football Club 10 2 3 5 148 185 -37 7
Desmonds 10 2 1 7 129 149 -20 5
John Mitchels 10 1 2 7 112 148 -36 4
Na Gaeil 10 0 3 7 115 162 -47 3
Credit Union Credit Union SFL Division 3
TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS
Firies 11 8 2 1 175 141 34 18
Churchill 10 5 2 3 137 122 15 12
Keel 10 5 1 4 140 113 27 11
Tarbert 10 5 1 4 158 137 21 11
Cordal 10 5 1 4 138 142 -4 11
Ballydonoghue 10 4 3 3 138 143 -5 11
Reenard 10 5 1 4 130 136 -6 11
Listry 11 3 4 4 123 130 -7 10
Currow 10 3 2 5 158 185 -27 8
Annascaul 10 3 1 6 138 155 -17 7
St Mary's 10 2 3 5 128 131 -3 7
Knocknagoshel 10 2 1 7 122 150 -28 5
Kerry GAA Developmental League Division 2
TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS
Castlegregory GAA Club (B Team) 3 3 0 0 35 28 7 6
Churchill (B Team) 3 2 0 1 50 22 28 4
Listowel Emmets (B Team) 2 2 0 0 18 8 10 4
Annascaul (B Team) 3 0 0 3 0 0 0 0
Dingle (B Team) 1 0 0 1 15 16 -1 0
St Pats Blennerville (B Team) 2 0 0 2 11 55 -44 0
Kerry GAA Developmental League Division 4
TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS
Ballydonoghue 3 3 0 0 62 37 25 6
Tarbert 3 2 0 1 62 42 20 4
Cordal 3 2 0 1 60 46 14 4
Moyvane 2 1 0 1 33 21 12 2
Clounmacon 2 0 0 2 26 45 -19 0
Duagh 3 0 0 3 24 76 -52 0
Credit Union Credit Union SFL Division 1, Venue: Dingle, (Round 9), Dingle 2-8 Milltown/Castlemaine 0-6
Credit Union Credit Union SFL Division 2, Venue: Killeen (Na Gaeil), (Round 5), Na Gaeil 1-11 Gneeveguilla 1-11
Credit Union Credit Union SFL Division 3, Venue: Renard, (Round 8), Reenard 2-10 Currow 2-10
Credit Union Credit Union SFL Division 3, Venue: Farranfore (Firies), (Round 11), Firies 1-16 Listry 1-16
Kerry GAA Developmental League Division 2, Venue: Castlegregory, (Round 4), Castlegregory GAA Club W/O Annascaul -
Kerry GAA Developmental League Division 4, Venue: Ballydonoghue, (Round 4), Ballydonoghue 3-13 Tarbert 2-9
Kerry GAA Developmental League Division 4, Venue: Duagh, (Round 4), Cordal 3-13 Duagh 0-8
Today
Ladies Football
U14 Semi Finals
Division 4
Fossa -v- Beale - 7.45
Division 1
MKL Gaels -v- Corca Dhuibhne - Listry 12 noon
Division 7
ISG B -v- Abbeydorney B - Dromore 6.30
U14 County League Division 6 – Round 7
Ballyduff -v- Currow - 4
Miltown/Castlemaine -v- Daingean Ui Chuis - Miltown 4
Glenflesk -v- St Pats - 5