World champion wins Northern Ireland Open first round match

Oct 22, 2024 16:59 By radiokerrysport
World champion wins Northern Ireland Open first round match
World champion Kyren Wilson beat David Grace by 4-frames-to-2 in his Northern Ireland Open first round match this afternoon.

Elsewhere defending champion Judd Trump plays Matthew Selt in Belfast later.

