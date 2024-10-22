World champion wins Northern Ireland Open first round match

World champion Kyren Wilson beat David Grace by 4-frames-to-2 in his Northern Ireland Open first round match this afternoon.
Elsewhere defending champion Judd Trump plays Matthew Selt in Belfast later.
