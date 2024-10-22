Advertisement
Sport

Gillian O'Sullivan to be inducted into Athletics Ireland Hall of Fame

Oct 22, 2024 16:57 By radiokerrysport
Gillian O'Sullivan to be inducted into Athletics Ireland Hall of Fame
Kerry's Gillian O'Sullivan is to be inducted into the Athletics Ireland Hall of Fame.

O'Sullivan represented Ireland at European Championships, World Championships, and an Olympic Games in the 20km Race Walk.

