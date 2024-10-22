Gillian O'Sullivan to be inducted into Athletics Ireland Hall of Fame

Kerry's Gillian O'Sullivan is to be inducted into the Athletics Ireland Hall of Fame.
O'Sullivan represented Ireland at European Championships, World Championships, and an Olympic Games in the 20km Race Walk.
