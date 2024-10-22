An Bórd Pleanála has again delayed a decision on major infrastructure project in North Kerry due to a backlog of cases.

The planning body has delayed making a decision on a planning application by Shannon LNG for a 600-MegaWatt power plant on the Tarbert-Ballylongford landbank.

Separately, in August, An Bórd Pleanála delayed making a decision on a planning application by SSE Generation for a vegetable oil-fuelled power plant on Tarbert Island.

Advertisement

In April of this year, Shannon LNG applied to An Bórd Pleanála to build a 600 MegaWatt power plant, 120 MegaWatt battery energy storage system, and for permission for above-ground installation.

The proposed power plant on the Tarbert-Ballylongford landbank, is to include three turbine halls, each containing gas and steam turbines.

Shannon LNG was awarded a contract to provide 353 MegaWatts of electricity generation for the grid by October 2026, and the company says this proposed development would ensure this capacity is delivered.

Advertisement

An Bórd Pleanála had marked yesterday, 21st October, as the date for its decision on the planning application.

An Bórd Pleanála has now notified interested parties that it will not be possible to determine the case within the statutory objective period due to a current backlog of cases.

The Board says it regrets this delay and will take all steps open to it to ensure the matter is now determined by 4th December.

Advertisement

This planning application is separate to the application refused last year by An Bórd Pleanála, whose decision was recently quashed by the High Court.

In August, An Bórd Pleanála delayed making a decision on a planning application for a hydrotreated vegetable oil-fuelled power plant on Tarbert Island by SSE Generation for the same reason: a backlog of cases.

The planning body earlier this month did grant permission for SSE’s plant on Tarbert Island, almost four months after it was originally due.

Advertisement

Fine Gael councillor Michael Foley says An Bórd Pleanála must get their act together and meet deadlines for decisions, as this portrays a very negative and potentially damaging message to foreign direct investment.