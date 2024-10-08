Advertisement
Planning permission granted for vegetable oil power plant on Tarbert Island

Oct 8, 2024 13:30 By radiokerrynews
Planning permission granted for vegetable oil power plant on Tarbert Island
Planning permission has been granted for an open cycle gas turbine power plant on Tarbert Island.

SSE Generation Ireland Ltd applied for a 10-year permission for the power plant, which would be fuelled by hydrotreated vegetable oil.

A decision had been due in June, but An Bórd Pleanála delayed it because of a backlog of cases.

Fine Gael Councillor Michael Foley believes Kerry cannot afford to be left behind while Limerick and Clare push ahead with energy production on the Shannon estuary.

Cllr Foley says this development can be the catalyst for further development of the Tarbert/Ballylongford landbank:

