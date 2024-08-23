An Bórd Pleanála has delayed its decision on a planning application for a power plant in Tarbert.

SSE Generation Ireland Ltd had applied for a 10-year planning permission for an Open Cycle Gas Turbine power plant fuelled by Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil on Tarbert Island.

The case was due to be decided in early June, but no decision has been made.

A letter received by Fine Gael councillor Michael Foley this week now says An Bórd Pleanála was not able to meet a revised timeline for a decision as a consequence of their current backlog of cases.

Cllr Foley says it’s an embarrassment for the planning body, and a terrible message to send to any potential foreign direct investors.