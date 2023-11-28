Advertisement
Planning application for Kerry power station run on vegetable oil

Nov 28, 2023 13:13 By radiokerrynews
Planning application for Kerry power station run on vegetable oil
SSE Thermal - Tarbert Power Station
A planning application has been submitted for a new power station in North Kerry which would run on sustainable biofuels.

SSE Thermal submitted the application to An Bord Pleanála and the company says this new station would continue Tarbert’s legacy of power generation.

The existing station in Tarbert is required to close this year, in line with EU environmental directives.

The Tarbert Next Generation Power Station would run on hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO) with the potential to convert to hydrogen in the future.

HVO is produced by transforming waste oils into a non-fossil-based oil alternative to diesel and offers a lower-carbon option to unabated power generation.

SSE Thermals says, pending planning approval by An Bord Pleanála, the proposed 350 megawatt plant could be providing vital flexible power and supporting security of supply by 2026.

A non-statutory community consultation for the Tarbert Next Generation Power Station was conducted in July and August allowing communities to engage with the proposals and share feedback.

SSE Thermal’s managing director Catherine Raw says the Tarbert site has a long and proud history of power generation and they hope to continue that by delivering this important project.

She says this new power station has the potential to provide a clear bridge to a low-carbon future while protecting the security of energy supply and providing essential backup during periods of peak demand.

