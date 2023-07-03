Public consultation on proposed new Tarbert Power Station

People in North Kerry and West Limerick can make their views known on the proposed new Tarbert power station.

SSE Thermal, a leading provider of flexible power generation in Ireland, is organising a series of consultation events on the Tarbert Next Generation Power Station.

SSE Thermal is setting out plans for a new power station at its existing Tarbert site on the Shannon Estuary in North Kerry.

The plant would run on 100% sustainable biofuels, namely Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil (HVO), produced from waste oils to create a diesel alternative.

The station could also potentially convert to hydrogen in the future, further supporting Ireland’s net zero ambitions.

SSE Thermal is also progressing with the development of a Temporary Emergency Generation project at the site, as the existing Tarbert Power Station is due to close by the end of this year.

This temporary facility would provide an additional 150MW of generation capacity, operating until 2028 at the latest.

An online consultation opens next Monday (July 10th),and can be viewed here.

In-person events take place at the Tarbert Community Centre on July 18th and the Listowel Arms Hotel on July 19th, from 5:30 to 9pm each day.

SSE Thermal says these events are an opportunity for the public to learn more about the proposed station, give feedback, and ask questions.