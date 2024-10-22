Advertisement
Munster looking into emergency signing of loosehead prop

Oct 22, 2024 17:59 By radiokerrysport
Munster looking into emergency signing of loosehead prop
Munster head coach Graham Rowntree says they are looking into an emergency signing of a loosehead prop as they continue to deal with a number of injuries in the position.

Jeremy Loughman is their latest casualty - he picked up a knee injury in their URC defeat to the Stormers at the weekend.

Josh Wycherley and Mark Donnelly are both already out with respective neck and ankle injuries and Dave Kilcoyne hasn't played this season.

Academy player George Hadden has joined the squad in South Africa ahead of their game against the Sharks on Saturday.

