Cruinniú na nÓg 2024 took place yesterday with over 70 free creative workshops and events throughout Kerry for young people.

Creative Ireland along with Kerry County Council’s Arts Office coordinated and programmed the events.

Available activities included theatre performances in Listowel, library events, galleries, and workshops.

Emma Carmody, Creative Ireland’s Creative Communities Engagement Officer said it couldn’t be happier with the turnout for this year’s Cruinniú na nÓg.