Kerry Mental Health & Wellbeing Fest Information to take place this week

Plans are getting underway for the Kerry Mental Health and Wellbeing Fest.

The organising committee will hold an Information & Networking event from 11.00am to 12.30pm on Thursday in Tralee Library.

It is open to anyone interested in organising or hosting a free event during the fest

The fest aims to raise awareness of the available supports and services in the county and will take place from the 5th to the 12th October 2024.

For more information visit www.KerryMentalHealthAndWellbeingFest.com or email [email protected].