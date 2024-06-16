Kerry footballers face Louth this afternoon

Kerry today have their final game in Group 4 of the All Ireland Senior Football Championship.
The Kingdom, with back to back wins to date, go up against Louth, who are a point worse off.
The game’s on at 3 in Portlaoise.
Dublin and Mayo is the standout fixture today.
The old rivals meet in Roscommon for a 3:45pm throw in.
Before that, Galway and Armagh do battle in Sligo at a quarter to 2.
Elsewhere, Monaghan come up against Meath at 3pm.
Donegal booked their place in the All-Ireland quarter-final thanks to a thumping 24-point win over Clare in Castlebar.
14-man Tyrone defeated Cork by four points to clinch second spot in that group, the Red Hand will be on the road for their prelim quarter-final.
Roscommon defeated Cavan in Longford to keep their championship aspirations alive on a score-line of 3-20 to 1-20.
Derry have beaten Westmeath to book their place in the preliminary quarter-finals.
It finished Derry 2-7 Westmeath 9 points in Newry this evening.
There were three Tailteann Cup quarter-finals down for decision.
Down defeated Wicklow 1-18 to 0-12 in Newry.
Sligo beat Limerick 2-20 to 9 points.
And Antrim came from behind to get the better of Fermanagh by 1-11 to 11 points.
The last of the Tailteann Cup quarter finals is down for decision this afternoon.
Kildare and Laois will be aiming to book their places in the last 4 when they meet at 1:15pm.