Kerry footballers face Louth this afternoon

Kerry today have their final game in Group 4 of the All Ireland Senior Football Championship.

The Kingdom, with back to back wins to date, go up against Louth, who are a point worse off.

The game’s on at 3 in Portlaoise.

Dublin and Mayo is the standout fixture today.

The old rivals meet in Roscommon for a 3:45pm throw in.

Before that, Galway and Armagh do battle in Sligo at a quarter to 2.

Elsewhere, Monaghan come up against Meath at 3pm.

Donegal booked their place in the All-Ireland quarter-final thanks to a thumping 24-point win over Clare in Castlebar.

14-man Tyrone defeated Cork by four points to clinch second spot in that group, the Red Hand will be on the road for their prelim quarter-final.

Roscommon defeated Cavan in Longford to keep their championship aspirations alive on a score-line of 3-20 to 1-20.

Derry have beaten Westmeath to book their place in the preliminary quarter-finals.

It finished Derry 2-7 Westmeath 9 points in Newry this evening.

There were three Tailteann Cup quarter-finals down for decision.

Down defeated Wicklow 1-18 to 0-12 in Newry.

Sligo beat Limerick 2-20 to 9 points.

And Antrim came from behind to get the better of Fermanagh by 1-11 to 11 points.

The last of the Tailteann Cup quarter finals is down for decision this afternoon.

Kildare and Laois will be aiming to book their places in the last 4 when they meet at 1:15pm.