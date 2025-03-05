Darragh Long Appointed Austin Stacks Senior Manager

Austin Stacks have confirmed Darragh Long as their new senior football manager, following Billy Lee’s departure after their All-Ireland Intermediate Club semi-final defeat to Ballinderry.

Long, son of Cork All-Ireland winner Denny Long, had been heavily linked to the role in recent weeks, with confirmation coming at a club executive meeting on Tuesday night.

A Stacks legend, Long played for the club for nearly two decades (1998-2016), winning the 2014 Kerry SFC title. He also spent five years as joint manager of the Kerry Senior Ladies, guiding them to All-Ireland glory in 2023, ending a 31-year wait.

Advertisement

Speaking about his appointment, Long called it “the job I always wanted” and expressed excitement for the challenge ahead as Stacks return to senior football. They have been drawn in a group with Na Gaeil and Templenoe in this year's Senior Club Championship, which begins in late July or early August.

Long is still finalizing his management team but has confirmed Ciaran McCabe (S&C) and Dale Counihan as part of his backroom staff.