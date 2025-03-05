Advertisement
Sport

Liverpool and Chelsea in Action Tonight Across Europe

Mar 5, 2025 13:27 By brendan
Liverpool and Chelsea in Action Tonight Across Europe
Share this article

Liverpool’s bid for a seventh Champions League title continues tonight as the Premier League leaders travel to Paris for the first leg of their last-16 tie against PSG. Kick-off is at 8 PM.

Elsewhere at the same time, Bayern Munich take on Bayer Leverkusen, while Benfica host Barcelona. The early kick-off sees Feyenoord face Inter at 5:45 PM.

==

Advertisement

In the Women’s Super League, leaders Chelsea look to bounce back from a rare slip-up as they host Leicester tonight. Sonia Bompastor’s side remain unbeaten but were held to a draw by Brighton on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Manchester City can move into the Champions League qualification places with a win at West Ham.

==

Advertisement

Newcastle defender Lewis Hall will miss the rest of the season after suffering a foot injury.

The 20-year-old now requires surgery after sustaining the problem during last month’s Premier League defeat to Liverpool.

Hall has been Eddie Howe’s first-choice left-back this season.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Kerry Senior Hurlers Face Key Clash Against Down
Advertisement
KERRY U14 BOYS & GIRLS READY FOR ALL-IRELAND FINALS
World Grand Prix In Hong Kong
Advertisement

Recommended

161 properties in Killarney Municipal District had hedge cutting issues last year
Kerry Senior Hurlers Face Key Clash Against Down
KERRY U14 BOYS & GIRLS READY FOR ALL-IRELAND FINALS
Tralee-based business honoured at the Outsider awards
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2025 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus