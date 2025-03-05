Liverpool and Chelsea in Action Tonight Across Europe

Liverpool’s bid for a seventh Champions League title continues tonight as the Premier League leaders travel to Paris for the first leg of their last-16 tie against PSG. Kick-off is at 8 PM.

Elsewhere at the same time, Bayern Munich take on Bayer Leverkusen, while Benfica host Barcelona. The early kick-off sees Feyenoord face Inter at 5:45 PM.

In the Women’s Super League, leaders Chelsea look to bounce back from a rare slip-up as they host Leicester tonight. Sonia Bompastor’s side remain unbeaten but were held to a draw by Brighton on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Manchester City can move into the Champions League qualification places with a win at West Ham.

Newcastle defender Lewis Hall will miss the rest of the season after suffering a foot injury.

The 20-year-old now requires surgery after sustaining the problem during last month’s Premier League defeat to Liverpool.

Hall has been Eddie Howe’s first-choice left-back this season.