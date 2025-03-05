DONAL O’SULLIVAN TRANSFER TO KENMARE SHAMROCKS CONFIRMED

**Kerry senior footballer Donal O’Sullivan** has completed his transfer from **Kilgarvan to Kenmare Shamrocks**, having met the **48-week residency rule**.

O’Sullivan, a talented dual player, has been living in **Kenmare** for the past year and did not play for **Kilgarvan** in 2024. This clears him to **join Kenmare Shamrocks**, where he will now line up alongside **Seanie O’Shea and Stephen O’Brien** in an already formidable **Kenmare side**.

The **CCC ratified the move on Tuesday night**, allowing O’Sullivan to compete at the senior level this season.

Advertisement

O’Sullivan previously played with **East Kerry**, featuring in their **2023 SFC campaign**, where they reached the semi-finals before losing to Dingle.