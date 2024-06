Kerry people are being urged to come out and support an endurance athlete as he finishes a continuous hike for charity.

56-year-old Aidan Ennis set a challenge to climb all 275 mountains in Ireland with a height of 600 metres and above in one continuous hike.

Mr. Ennis has completed much of the 48-day challenge already but will be in Kerry this week.

This challenge is to raise funds for Brighter Communities Worldwide, who works in partnership with local communities in Kenya.