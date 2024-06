Ballyduff and Ballyheigue have won their opening fixtures in the Garvey’s Superalu Senior Hurling Championship.

Ballyduff beat St Brendan’s 1-15 to 16 points.

Ballyheigue overcame Kilmoyley 16 points to 13.

The final game of the weekend goes ahead this evening.

Group 1 has Crotta O Neill’s taking on Causeway from 6.30 at Austin Stack Park.