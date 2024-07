World number 1 in Wimbledon action today

After needing four sets to reach round-2, world number-1 Jannik Sinner faces a tough test today on Centre Court.

He faces his fellow Italian - and 2021 finalist - Matteo Berrettini.

Daniil Medvedev gets action on Centre Court underway against Alex Muller.

Over on number one Court, defending men’s champion Carlos Alcaraz faces world number-69, Aleksandar Vukic

Second seed Coco Gauff plays Romanian qualifier Anca Todoni.

Home favourite Emma Raducanu takes on Elise Mertens.

And Naomi Osaka plays Emma Navarro.