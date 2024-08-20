Wolves after Arsenal keeper

Wolves have made an offer to Arsenal to take goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale on a season long loan.

26 year old Ramsdale has lost his place to David Raya in North London.

Fulham have agreed a deal with Burnley for their Norwegian midfielder Sander Berge, with the fee set to be ï¿½25 million pounds.

And former Manchester City captain Ilkay Gundogan may leave Barcelona after just one campaign with the Spanish giants.

In other football news, Paul Heckingbottom has been named as the new manager of Championship club Preston North End.

He previously managed Sheffield United.