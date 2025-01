Flexachem KCYMS defeated Templeogue 97-71 in the Men’s Super League.

Advertisement

Garveys Tralee Warriors were beaten 103-93 by Killester.

(Warriors pictures courtesy of @lukeomahony.photography on Instagram)

In Men’s Division One Scotts Lakers Killarney’s won 77-73 at Mater Private Malahide.

Advertisement

Killarney Cougars lost to Joels Dublin Lions 88-76.

Utility Trust St. Paul’s Killarney are away today in the Women’s Super League.

They have a 1.30 tip-off at The Address UCC Glanmire.