Arsenal have kept the pressure on third placed Chelsea in the Premier League with a 3-nil victory over Nottingham Forest.

Arsenal sit behind Chelsea on goals scored after their London rivals beat Leicester 2-1 earlier.

Brighton are fifth on goal difference following a 2-1 victory over Bournemouth.

Advertisement

Wolves climbed out of the relegation zone thanks to a 4-1 thrashing of Fulham.

Aston Villa drew 2-all with Crystal Palace and Everton were held to a goalless draw by 10-man Brentford.