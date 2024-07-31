Wiffin secures Irelands first gold of 2024 games

There were tears of joy on the swimming podium last night, as Daniel Wiffen became the first Irish athlete to win gold at this years Olympics

He set a new Olympic record to win gold in the men’s 800-metre freestyle.

That was just Ireland’s twelfth ever Olympic gold medal.

Daniels Parents Rachel and Jonathan

After winning bronze in the 100-metre breaststroke on Monday night, Mona McSharry returns to the pool this morning.

She goes in heat-1 of the 200-metre breaststroke at 10am.

Just after 10am, rowers Aifric Keogh and Fiona Murtagh go in the second semi-final of the Women’s Pair.

Shortly after, Tokyo gold medalists Fintan McCarthy and Paul O’Donovan are in the first semi of the Lightweight men’s double sculls.

And Aoife Casey and Margaret Cremen are in the second semi of the Lightweight Women’s Double Sculls.

Kellie Harrington can secure another Olympic medal today, with victory over Colombia’s Angie Valdas in the lightweight boxing quarter-finals.

Tyrone’s Jude Gallagher is in last-16 action today, facing Belgium’s Vasile Usturoi.

And middleweight Aoife O’Rourke is also in last-16 action this evening, with Poland’s Elzbieta Wojcik (pr: Elzh-bee-etta Voy-chik).

The Irish crew of Robert Dickson and Sean Waddilove will look to book a place in the medal race of the Men’s Skiff.

With three regular races remaining today, they start the day second in the standings.

The top-10 will advance to Thursday’s medal race.

Nhat Nguyen faces his toughest challenge as he eyes a quarter-final place in the men’s badminton.

Tokyo gold medalist Viktor Axelsen is his opponent in their final group game.

Sticking with badminton, Rachael Darragh takes on 2016 gold medalist Carolina Marin today.

Meanwhile the triathlons will take place this morning - after the River Seine was declared clean enough.

The men's event will start following the women's race, after it was postponed yesterday when tests showed the water quality wasn't at the required standard.