Sport

West Ham close to signing Guilherme

Jun 10, 2024 15:55 By radiokerrysport
West Ham are close to completing the 23-million euro signing of Brazilian teenager, Luis Guilherme.

The 18-year old Palmeiras winger has arrived in London for a medical, and is expected to sign a five-year deal with the Hammers.

And Wolves have agreed a 15-million euro deal with Braga for their 20-year old striker Rodrigo Gomes.

Real Madrid have confirmed they will play in next summer's FIFA Club World Cup.

That's despite an Italian newspaper writing how manager Carlo Ancelotti said the club would "refuse the invitation".

He says his quotes have been "misinterpreted".

The Club World Cup has come under fire from players' union FIFPRO - saying it's adding too much to player workload.

Meanwhile, three Valencia fans have been sentenced to eight months in prison for racially abusing Real Madrid forward Vinícius Júnior.

The supporters have also been banned from football stadiums for two years after the incident in May 2023.

