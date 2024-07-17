Wednesday GAA Fixtures and Results

One game last night in the Tralee/St Brendan's Junior League
Ardfert B 4-17 v St Pats B 2-11 .
In the Mid Kerry Junior League sponsored by Trophy world
Round 5 last night
Beaufort 1-13
Ghaeltacht 0-11
Keel 0-18
Milltown/Castlemaine 4-08
====================================
East Kerry Junior League Division 1
Rathmore 1-20
Currow 5-08
Dr Crokes 4-09
Gneeveguilla 0-09
Division 2
Legion 2-07 Killcummin 1-17
==========================================
Kerry Coiste na nÓg Under 13 Hurling Leagues
Division 1 -
Abbeydorney 0-12 Ballyduff 1-7
Crotta O'Neills defeated Ballyheigue
Division 2 -
Lixnaw 2-7 Tralee Parnell's 1-6
Kenmare/Kilgarvan 5-8 Kilmoyley 3-5
Division 3 –
St. Brendan's 4-10 Dr. Crokes 1-6
=====================================
Tonight in the
Kerry Petroleum Intermediate Hurling Championship Group A
(Round 3),
Kilgarvan V St Brendan's 19:30,
Group B
(Round 3),
Ballyheigue V Rathmore 19:30,
Lixnaw V Kenmare Shamrocks 19:30,
================================================
Kellihers Toyota Tralee Central Region under 15 football
All games have a 7pm throw in.
Division 1:
Milltown Castlemaine host Laune Rangers.
Na Gaeil play John Mitchels in John Mitchel's pitch
An Ghaeltacht welcome Austin Stacks.
Division 2:
Ballymacelligott are up against Churchill.
Dromid/Waterville meet Ardfert.
Division 3
Annascaul/Lispole host Castlegregory.
Division 4 Semi Final:
Dingle play Kerins O'Rahillys/St. Pats.
Division 6:
Na Gaeil B welcome Austin Stacks B
================================================
North Kerry Under 15 Leagues
all games @ 7pm.
Group 1A. - Round 4
Moyvane Tarbert v Northern Gaels
Duagh v Listowel Emmets
Knock/Brosna (Bye)
1B.
St Senans V Ballyduff
Listowel Emmets B v Finuge( postponed)
Beale ( Bye).
================================================