Sport

Wednesday GAA Fixtures and Results

Jul 17, 2024 10:40 By radiokerrysport
Wednesday GAA Fixtures and Results
One game last night in the Tralee/St Brendan's Junior League

Ardfert B 4-17 v St Pats B 2-11 .

In the Mid Kerry Junior League sponsored by Trophy world
Round 5 last night

Beaufort 1-13
Ghaeltacht 0-11

Keel 0-18
Milltown/Castlemaine 4-08
====================================

East Kerry Junior League Division 1
Rathmore 1-20
Currow 5-08

Dr Crokes 4-09
Gneeveguilla 0-09

Division 2
Legion 2-07 Killcummin 1-17

==========================================
Kerry Coiste na nÓg Under 13 Hurling Leagues

Division 1 -
Abbeydorney 0-12 Ballyduff 1-7
Crotta O'Neills defeated Ballyheigue

Division 2 -
Lixnaw 2-7 Tralee Parnell's 1-6
Kenmare/Kilgarvan 5-8 Kilmoyley 3-5

Division 3 –
St. Brendan's 4-10 Dr. Crokes 1-6

=====================================
Tonight in the
Kerry Petroleum Intermediate Hurling Championship Group A
(Round 3),
Kilgarvan V St Brendan's 19:30,

Group B
(Round 3),
Ballyheigue V Rathmore 19:30,
Lixnaw V Kenmare Shamrocks 19:30,

================================================
Kellihers Toyota Tralee Central Region under 15 football
All games have a 7pm throw in.

Division 1:
Milltown Castlemaine host Laune Rangers.
Na Gaeil play John Mitchels in John Mitchel's pitch
An Ghaeltacht welcome Austin Stacks.

Division 2:
Ballymacelligott are up against Churchill.
Dromid/Waterville meet Ardfert.

Division 3
Annascaul/Lispole host Castlegregory.

Division 4 Semi Final:
Dingle play Kerins O'Rahillys/St. Pats.

Division 6:
Na Gaeil B welcome Austin Stacks B

================================================

North Kerry Under 15 Leagues
all games @ 7pm.
Group 1A. - Round 4
Moyvane Tarbert v Northern Gaels
Duagh v Listowel Emmets
Knock/Brosna (Bye)

1B.

St Senans V Ballyduff
Listowel Emmets B v Finuge( postponed)
Beale ( Bye).

================================================

