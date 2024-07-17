Wednesday GAA Fixtures and Results

One game last night in the Tralee/St Brendan's Junior League

Ardfert B 4-17 v St Pats B 2-11 .

In the Mid Kerry Junior League sponsored by Trophy world

Round 5 last night

Beaufort 1-13

Ghaeltacht 0-11

Keel 0-18

Milltown/Castlemaine 4-08

====================================

East Kerry Junior League Division 1

Rathmore 1-20

Currow 5-08

Dr Crokes 4-09

Gneeveguilla 0-09

Division 2

Legion 2-07 Killcummin 1-17

==========================================

Kerry Coiste na nÓg Under 13 Hurling Leagues

Division 1 -

Abbeydorney 0-12 Ballyduff 1-7

Crotta O'Neills defeated Ballyheigue

Division 2 -

Lixnaw 2-7 Tralee Parnell's 1-6

Kenmare/Kilgarvan 5-8 Kilmoyley 3-5

Division 3 –

St. Brendan's 4-10 Dr. Crokes 1-6

=====================================

Tonight in the

Kerry Petroleum Intermediate Hurling Championship Group A

(Round 3),

Kilgarvan V St Brendan's 19:30,

Group B

(Round 3),

Ballyheigue V Rathmore 19:30,

Lixnaw V Kenmare Shamrocks 19:30,

================================================

Kellihers Toyota Tralee Central Region under 15 football

All games have a 7pm throw in.

Division 1:

Milltown Castlemaine host Laune Rangers.

Na Gaeil play John Mitchels in John Mitchel's pitch

An Ghaeltacht welcome Austin Stacks.

Division 2:

Ballymacelligott are up against Churchill.

Dromid/Waterville meet Ardfert.

Division 3

Annascaul/Lispole host Castlegregory.

Division 4 Semi Final:

Dingle play Kerins O'Rahillys/St. Pats.

Division 6:

Na Gaeil B welcome Austin Stacks B

================================================

North Kerry Under 15 Leagues

all games @ 7pm.

Group 1A. - Round 4

Moyvane Tarbert v Northern Gaels

Duagh v Listowel Emmets

Knock/Brosna (Bye)

1B.

St Senans V Ballyduff

Listowel Emmets B v Finuge( postponed)

Beale ( Bye).

================================================