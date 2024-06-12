Waterford manager Sullivan embracing Kerry challenge

Waterford manager Pat Sullivan is aware of the challenge he and his side face when they take on Kerry this weekend in Killarney.

The Kingdom face Waterford in round 2 of the TG4 All-Ireland Senior Championship off the back of a disappointing draw away to Donegal in Ballybofey in the opening round.

Kerry have beaten Waterford on two occasions this year, yet tough tests came each time from The Déise.

Advertisement

Sullivan reflected on the previous meeting between the sides in Killarney earlier this year.