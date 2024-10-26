Warriors win; other Kerry sides play today

Garvey’s Tralee Warriors have continued their unbeaten start to the season.

The Men’s Superleague table toppers defeated Neptune 100-94.

Team Flexachem Killorglin have a home tie tonight in the Men’s Superleague.

They take on Belfast Star from 7.15.

The Women’s Superleague this afternoon has Utility Trust St Pauls Killarney hosting league champions Killester at 4.

There’s an all Killarney clash in the Men’s National League, with Killarney Cougars home to Scotts Lakers at 7.30.