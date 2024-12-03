Warriors shoot down Eagles to begin League title defence

Tralee Warriors Mens BIDL side got their National League title defence underway with a comfortable win over Limerick Sport Eagles at the Tralee Sports Complex on Sunday evening. The Warriors dominated the exchanges with an impressive offensive display, particularly from Josh Osayanrhion, Padraig Fleming and Olaf Michalczuk, while limiting Limerick to chasing their lead from early in the first quarter.

The signs looked ominous for Limerick from the moment Steven Bowler opened the scoring with his brother Dan adding another and James Fernane quickly in range with a pair of major scores to help Warriors build an 18-6 lead. Liam Price and Sean Morrisey were on the mark for the visitors but the Eagles fell further behind when Dominic Craig laid up back to back scores. Josh Osayanrhion opened his account from play to push the Warriors 17 ahead before a three from Colm Price for Limerick late on left the hosts leading 27-13 at quarter time.

The Warriors effectively settled the contest in the second quarter with a devastating offensive onslaught spearheaded by Olaf Michalczuk with 20 points and ably assisted by Padraig Fleming with 11 that blew the Warriors lead out to 30. Colm Price, Jakub Czuba, Sean Morrissey and former Warriors Brian O'Leary chipped away with scores for the visitors but Limerick were powerless to guard Michalczuk who knocked down four three pointers and Fleming who bossed affairs under the visitors board to see the Warriors take a 62-32 lead to the half time break.

Adam O'Keeffe and Osayanrhion kept the pressure on the Limerick defence when combining for 10 points early in the third. Limerick to their credit kept the scores coming and with Liam and Colin Price and William Tuohy in range they cut the gap to 80-52 midway through the quarter. However Osayanrhion powered his way to hit another 11 points before quarter end and despite another couple of threes from the Prices, the Warriors kept their 30 point half time lead intact.

The final quarter saw the Warriors move through the gears again with Steven Bowler knocking down a three before Fleming, Lynch and O'Keeffe all chipped in to maintin the substantial lead. Limerick continued to try to find the Warriors basket but their scores were few and far between. However Liam Price rounded out an impressive individual display for the Eagles with a big three to bring his personal tally to 24 points and Colm Price also found the mark from beyond the arc late on. But it was the Warriors that finished the contest off on the front foot with three more baskets from Fleming, Lynch and Craig to give them a 109-74 win in the end.

Scorers:Tralee Warriors: Joshua Osayanrhion 24, Olaf Michalczuk 20, Padraig Fleming 19

Limerick Sport Eagles: Liam Price 24, Colm Price 17, Sean Morrisey 7

Next up for Warriors is another home tie against Mayo Meteors at the Tralee Sport Complex .