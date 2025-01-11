Villa through in FA Cup; 3rd round continues today

Aston Villa came from behind to beat West Ham 2-1 in their FA Cup third-round clash at Villa Park this evening.

Second-half goals from Amadou Onana and Morgan Rogers helped the hosts secure safe passage to the fourth round.

There's a whole host of third-round fixtures to look forward to today.

Wolves are the first Premier League side in action - they're away to Bristol City from noon.

Séamus Conneely will captain Accrington Stanley, as the League Two side go to Anfield to meet Premier League leaders Liverpool from 12:15.

At 3, Republic of Ireland internationals Jayson Molumby and Mikey Johnston could feature for West Brom in their visit to Bournemouth,

Nottingham Forest welcome managerless Luton Town to the City Ground,

Brentford will hope to avoid a third successive third-round exit, hosting Plymouth Argyle,

Brighton go to Carrow Road to face Norwich,

League Two strugglers Morecambe are the visitors to Stamford Bridge for a meeting with Chelsea,

And Leicester take on a QPR side containing Irish defender Jimmy Dunne.

At quarter to six, it's a local derby as Manchester City go up against Salford at the Etihad Stadium.

===

It's understood David Moyes has agreed to return to Everton as their new manager.

He was previously in charge at Goodison Park for 11 years between 2002 and 2013 - guiding them to Champions League qualification in 2005 and the FA Cup final four years later.

Former boss Sean Dyche was sacked yesterday with the club one point above the Premier League relegation zone.